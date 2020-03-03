President Donald Trump on Tuesday ridiculed former Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren for losing big in the Super Tuesday primaries.

“The biggest loser tonight, by far, is Mini Mike Bloomberg,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “His ‘political’ consultants took him for a ride.”

Bloomberg won American Samoa on Tuesday night, but it was unclear if he was able to amass any further delegates, despite betting everything on the Super Tuesday contests.

“$700 million washed down the drain, and he got nothing for it but the nickname Mini Mike, and the complete destruction of his reputation,” Trump wrote. “Way to go, Mike!”

Bloomberg tried to signal confidence in his election night speech, arguing that Trump’s obsession with him was proof he could win.

“I know we can do it, and you know who else knows it? Donald Trump,” he said. “That’s why he keeps attacking us on Twitter. Today he sent a Tweet out urging people not to vote for us. Gee, I wonder why?”

The president also mocked “Pocahontas,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, for a poor finish, even in her home state of Massachusetts.

“She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts,” he wrote.

Trump brought up a frequently mocked video of Warren trying to interact with voters on Instagram during the early stages of her presidential campaign.

“Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” he wrote.