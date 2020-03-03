Appearing Tuesday on the Fox News Channel, network contributor Donna Brazile said Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel should “go to hell” for raising the prospect of the Democratic Party selecting its presidential nominee via a brokered convention.

A transcript is as follows:

SANDRA SMITH: We have Ronna McDaniel, Donna, on the program earlier, chairwoman of the RNC, and she was talking about the possibility of a brokered convention [and] the impact it would have on Bernie Sanders. […] DONNA BRAZILE: First of all, I want to talk to my Republicans. First of all, stay the hell out of our race, stay the hell out of our race! I get sick and tired, Ed and Sandra, of listening to Republicans tell me and the Democrats about our process. First of all, [Republicans] don’t have a process, they are canceling primaries. They have winner take all, they don’t have the kind of democracy that we see on the Democratic side. And for people to use Russian talking points to sow division among Americans, that is stupid. So Ronna, go to hell! ED HENRY: Woah. BRAZILE: No, go to hell! I’m tired of it, Ed. We’re not trying to prevent anyone from becoming the nominee. If you have the delegates and win, you will win. This notion that somehow or another that Democrats are trying to put hurdles or roadblocks before one candidate, that’s stupid. I know what’s doing on. [Republicans] are scared Democrats coming together to defeat Donald Trump.

McDaniel took to social media to respond to Brazile’s attack, tweeting: “It’s ok, @donnabrazile. I’d be having a bad day too if my party was still hopelessly divided. Talk of a brokered convention and the DNC trying to stop Bernie obviously hit a little close to home.”