Ilhan Omar Appears Bitter at Elizabeth Warren After Joe Biden Wins Big on Super Tuesday

Rep. Ilhan Omar appeared disappointed on Tuesday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren did not drop out of the 2020 presidential race and endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“Imagine if the progressives consolidated last night like the moderates consolidated,” Ilhan Omar wrote on Twitter. “Who would have won?”

Omar did not mention Warren by name, but it was clear she was disappointed that she remained in the race.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race to endorse Biden, helping him win Minnesota, which hurts Sanders’ chances.

“I feel confident a united progressive movement would have allowed for us to Build Together and win MN and other states we narrowly lost,” she wrote.

Biden also had an upset in Massachusetts, beating both Warren and Sanders and is currently leading in Texas and Maine.

With 93 percent reporting in Minnesota, Biden led Sanders by eight points and about 63,000 votes. Warren came in third place with 112,690 votes, which Sanders could have used to push him to the top.

Other Sanders supporters were deeply upset by the moderate candidates banding together to defeat him.

“Jake Tapper referred to the ‘resurrection’ of Joe Biden’s campaign. This was not a resurrection; it was a coup,” Marianne Williamson wrote on Twitter. “Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup. And we will push it back.”