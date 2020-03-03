Marianne Williamson Slams Joe Biden’s Rise: ‘This Was Not a Resurrection, It Was a Coup’

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden talks with fellow candidate Marianne Williamson (L) at the Wing Ding Dinner on August 9, 2019 in Clear Lake, Iowa. - The dinner has become a must attend for Democratic presidential hopefuls ahead of the of Iowa Caucus. (Photo by ALEX …
ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Marianne Williamson (D) blasted coverage of Joe Biden’s (D) Super Tuesday success, stating plainly that his rise should not be considered a “resurrection” but the result of a “coup.”

“Jake Tapper referred to the ‘resurrection’ of Joe Biden’s campaign,” the former presidential candidate and self-help guru said in a now-deleted Tweet on Tuesday night.

“This was not a resurrection; it was a coup. Russiagate was not a coup. Mueller was not a coup. Impeachment was not a coup. What happened yesterday was a coup,” she continued. “And we will push it back”:

Biden, who had no victories until Saturday’s primary in South Carolina, saw a flood of support in the days leading up to Super Tuesday. A handful of former candidates came out in support of the former vice president on Monday, including Pete Buttigieg (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Beto O’Rourke (D).

Many on social media expressed shock over his performance, particularly in states he failed to target. It also caused angst among Democrats on the far left, who blamed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for splitting the support of progressives while establishment Democrats coalesced around the former vice president.

Biden secured a number of states on Tuesday, including Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia. As of midnight, Sanders had secured Vermont, Utah, Colorado, and California.

