Long lines, voting machine issues, and reports of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appearing on the second page of some ballots have Democrat voters nationwide, particularly supporters of Sanders, feeling as though the deck is stacked against their candidate yet again.

Reports of disorganization and frustration are bubbling as polls close across the 14 states holding primary elections, particularly in Texas, which is offering a trove of delegates, 228, to the presidential hopefuls. Recent polls have shown Sanders and Joe Biden (D) neck and neck in the state. Concerns emerged Tuesday evening as voters took to social media to complain of long lines, broken voting machines, and the spread of election misinformation.

The Office for the Texas Secretary of State announced on Tuesday afternoon that it received reports of robocalls spreading “misinformation” about the primary election:

Our office has received reports of robocalls stating misinformation about today’s primary election. To be clear, all eligible voters should vote today. Look to @VoteTexas as your source for accurate election information. #TrustedInfo2020 — Texas Secretary of State (@TXsecofstate) March 3, 2020

One user’s tweet went viral, allegedly showing that Sanders’ name is missing from the first page of the ballot in San Diego County:

Legit just created an entire Twitter account to tell the world @BernieSanders isn’t even on the first page of the ballot. You have to look for an icon located at the far bottom of the page then scroll to find his name #BernieBallot pic.twitter.com/kEeTCcDwKg — J. (@waterdiaries) March 3, 2020

Others took to Twitter to report issues with voting machines and long lines in Texas, California, and Tennessee:

This is the line at Texas Southern University (at this very moment) because several of the machines are not working! #TexasPrimary #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/APeTzRLfFh — Leyla Martinez 🌹🔥🇴 (@LaLey_01) March 3, 2020

It’s #SuperTuesday at @UTAustin today! The line to vote wraps halfway around the building at the Flawn Academic Center — one of two polling places on campus. pic.twitter.com/o1XnscwQPo — Megan Menchaca (@meganmmenchaca) March 3, 2020

Edwin Handy, 77, waited in line for about 45 minutes and then give up in disgust. “The lines too long,” he said. “The last time it was like this was when we were trying to put Obama in office during his first term.” #SuperTuesday #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/4pMUchdjZN — St. John Barned-Smith ⚔️ (@stjbs) March 3, 2020

There is currently a 2.5 hour wait at @UCLA to vote on #SuperTuesday. Luckily, @BernieSanders volunteers are delivering pizzas to hungry voters to encourage them to stay in line and cast their ballots! pic.twitter.com/LyEO2M2NVM — Anna Bahr (@anna_bahr) March 3, 2020

One side of ONE voting center at UCLA. This is packed and students are waiting now 3 hours in line #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/b195jEkIjj — Sophia “VOTE” Armen (@SophiaArmen) March 3, 2020

This is the line for the voting center at the Ace Hotel in downtown #LosAngeles. I’m told this is JUST the line to get into the hotel— you have to wait in the lobby and ride an elevator to cast a ballot here.#supertuesday2020 #SuperTuesday pic.twitter.com/BfQtfzGqEG — Alex Miller (@AlexMillerNews) March 3, 2020

I'm just being snarky – seeing a ton of things about broken voter machines and long lines all around CA. — New podcast! As It Happens: Song A Day (@songadaymann) March 4, 2020

Reports also surfaced this week of the Lone Star state closing “hundreds” of polling stations in black and Latino communities. While the Guardian, which reported the happening, describes it as a phenomenon that will benefit Republicans, it could also cause concern among Sanders supporters, who were already suspicious of establishment efforts to quash their candidate, who performs particularly well among Latino voters:

The 50 Texas counties that saw highest black & Latino population growth added 2.5 million voters and lost 532 polling sites. The 50 counties with the lowest black & Latino population growth lost 13,000 voters but only had 34 closures. From me @Salon: https://t.co/OUmaki5d1o — Igor Derysh (@IgorDerysh) March 3, 2020

Across the nation, incoming results showing Biden securing Virginia and North Carolina — after weeks of a campaign on the political equivalent of life support — appear to be affecting Sanders supporters’ psyches and renewing the mounting concerns of an election rigged against the socialist senator.

“BREAKING: @MSNBC & @maddow just reported that multiple “senior officials” within the Democratic Party are interfering with the primaries to stop @BernieSanders,” Black Lives Matter activist and Sanders surrogate Shaun King said Tuesday evening.

“They reported that the party has asked Bloomberg to drop out so that Biden would have an easier time against Bernie,” he added:

This entire DAMN primary is rigged against Bernie! — De'Narde English 4 MD Delegate🌹 (@DeNarde4MDDel) March 3, 2020

“So bullshit. I’m not a @BernieSanders fan by no means but this is rigged,” one user wrote following NBC’s projection of Biden winning North Carolina.

“Only mere SECONDS after polling closing Joe Biden WINS VA, when Bernie Sanders had over a 5% win over Biden lasat [sic] week?” another asked. “Sorry Bernie supporters the DNC has rigged your election AGAIN. WHY do you STILL support them when YOUR VOTE doesn’t matter?”

“The establishment rigged this for Biden. Bernie has been in the lead there in all the polls. Cheating is happening,” another added.

Many supporters were already on edge following the flood of endorsements Biden received in the day leading up to Super Tuesday — support from Pete Buttigieg (D) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), among others.

As of 8:00 p.m. ET, Sanders was the projected winner of Vermont, with Biden securing North Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for further updates.