The state of Georgia confirmed Monday that two people have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus on returning from Italy.

The pair live together in Fulton County, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I want to reassure you that they’re at home, in home isolation with other household members, with minimal symptoms so they’re not hospitalized,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Health, told reporters at a press conference.

“Georgians should remain calm,” Gov. Brian Kemp (pictured) said. “We were ready for today.”

“We’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Kemp added. “This is not something we’re just now thinking about.”

The development comes after Washington state announced a total of six people have died from the virus which originated in Wuhan, China. On Sunday, New York confirmed its first case of the coronavirus — a woman in her late 30s who is recovering at her apartment.

“This evening we learned of the first positive case of novel coronavirus — or COVID-19 — in New York State,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said. “The patient, a woman in her late thirties, contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran, and is currently isolated in her home. The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.”

“There is no reason for undue anxiety — the general risk remains low in New York. We are diligently managing this situation and will continue to provide information as it becomes available,” he added.