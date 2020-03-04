Democrat presidential candidates have already wasted over one billion dollars on failed presidential campaigns, according to finance records and reports.
The biggest spender by far was former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg who announced his decision to exit the Democrat primary race on Wednesday.
Bloomberg reportedly spent $600 million of his own money to run and failed to win a single state before dropping out of the race (He did win American Samoa however.)
Twenty-one different Democrat candidates for president spent over $1.14 billion so far on their failed campaigns, according to conservative estimates on campaign finance records tallied by Open Secrets and public reporting.
The estimates do not include longshot Democrat campaigns spending less than one million and are far more conservative for candidates who recently spent big and dropped out, as those final spending reports have yet to be filed with the Federal Elections Commission.
Here is how it stacks up:
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg: $600 million
Billionaire Tom Steyer: $252 million
Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg: $75 million
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) $38.64 million
Andrew Yang over $34 million
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) $30 million.
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): $22.9 million
Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke (D-TX): $17.14 million
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY): $14 million
Former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD): $13 million
Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro $9 million
Author Marianne Williamson $7.7 million
Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO) $6.8 million
Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) $6.15 million
Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) $5 million
Former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) $3.3 million
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) $2.55 million
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) $2.16 million
Former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA): 1.79 million
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) $1.1 million
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio: $1.38 million
.
