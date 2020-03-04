A spokeswoman for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) denied allegations by members of both parties that the panel is sabotaging socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) efforts to become the Democrat party’s presidential nominee in a bid to help so-called moderate and establishment figures like former vice president Joe Biden.

Sanders and the DNC have a strained relationship.

President Donald Trump and some Democrats, including the Bernie campaign and its supporters, have recently indicated that the DNC is rigging the ongoing election against the Vermont socialist and in favor of so-called moderates and establishment figures like Joe Biden, the former vice president.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa, however, blamed Republicans for disseminating the claim that the committee is stacking the deck against Sanders.

Asked how the DNC plans to combat allegations that it is “rigging” the election “once again against Bernie Sanders,” Hinojosa told Fox News on Wednesday that Sanders and most of his senior advisers “will tell you that that is not true,” adding:

That is false, and a lot of that narrative is coming from Republicans. … Every single person inside the DNC has taken a pledge to remain neutral, and we stand by that pledge. We believe the voters should decide who wins this race and who our Democratic nominee is

Following Biden’s rebound Super Tuesday after a big victory in South Carolina, which prompted three candidates to drop out, the contest for the Democrat party’s presidential nomination increasingly looks like a two-person race between the former vice president and Sanders. Biden and Sanders have emerged as the front-runners.

The Democrat establishment appears to be rallying behind Biden.

Citing long lines, voting machine issues, and reports of Sanders appearing on the second page of some ballots, Democrat voters across the country, mainly supporters of the socialist senator, suggested that the DNC was manipulating the election against the Vermont lawmaker.

Sen. Sanders himself has blasted the DNC for taking measures that benefit his rivals.

“The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN,” Trump said on Twitter on Wednesday, echoing comments he has made in the recent past.

The Democrat establishment came together and crushed Bernie Sanders, AGAIN! Even the fact that Elizabeth Warren stayed in the race was devastating to Bernie and allowed Sleepy Joe to unthinkably win Massachusetts. It was a perfect storm, with many good states remaining for Joe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

In 2016, many of Sanders’s supporters accused the DNC of stealing the Democrat party’s presidential nomination from Sanders and giving it to Hilary Clinton, who lost to Trump.

Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile also indicated that the Democrat party rigged the election in favor of Clinton.

Sanders is an Independent senator who caucuses with Democrats.