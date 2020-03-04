President Donald Trump ridiculed former Sen. Jeff Sessions on Wednesday after his former attorney general failed to win a majority in the primary election for his old Senate seat.

“This is what happens to someone who loyally gets appointed Attorney General of the United States and then doesn’t have the wisdom or courage to stare down & end the phony Russia Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing the primary election results in Alabama.

Sessions ran to win back his Senate seat after Republicans lost it to Democrat Doug Jones in the special election after Sessions was appointed attorney general. Trump fired Sessions in November 2018, after the midterm elections.

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville led the field with 32.2 percent of the vote with Sessions close behind at 31.1 percent. Rep. Bradley Byrne earned 26.8 percent support. The election now goes into a runoff with just Tuberville and Sessions on March 31.

Trump has so far restrained from getting involved in the race, but on Wednesday it was clear he was still upset at his former attorney general for recusing himself in the Russian investigation.

“Recuses himself on FIRST DAY in office, and the Mueller Scam begins!” Trump wrote.