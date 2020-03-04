After former Vice President Joe Biden’s big night on Super Tuesday in the Democrat primaries, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is launching a new ad campaign exposing how there is not much difference between Biden’s radical views and those of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and other socialists taking control over the Democrat Party.

With images of socialist dictators from Cuba and Venezuela spliced together with images of Biden, Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the new ad from Sen. Tom Cotton — provided to Breitbart News exclusively ahead of its public release — features a narrator saying, “Socialism has now taken over the Democratic Party.”

“Socialism has devastated countries like Cuba and Venezuela,” the narrator continues. “Socialism means less freedom, less opportunity, economic collapse, and police states. Make no mistake, socialism will wreck America and take away our freedoms.”

The ad notes that Cotton will stand with President Donald Trump to protect America from socialists and then quotes Trump promising that America will never become a socialist country.

WATCH SEN. TOM COTTON’S NEW ANTI-SOCIALISM AD:

It’s notable that Cotton is roping Biden in with Sanders, as Biden won a number of states on Tuesday night — from Alabama to Arkansas to Tennessee to Virginia to North Carolina to Minnesota to Massachusetts to even Texas and more — as part of a broader Democrat Party establishment effort to stop Sanders.

Cotton told Breitbart News that whichever one — Sanders or Biden — the Democrats nominate, they both have pushed socialist ideas and policies. Sanders is open and devout about his socialism, whereas Biden’s advocacy for such policies include the raising of his hand when asked in the first Democrat primary debate last summer if he would support providing taxpayer-funded health care to illegal aliens. Biden also, in his published healthcare plan, backs using taxpayer funds to cover abortions for illegal aliens.

“The Democrats are choosing between an open socialist and the former vice president who wants American citizens to pay for abortions for illegal immigrants,” Cotton told Breitbart News. “President Trump is well-positioned to beat any of these candidates.”

In a press release announcing the ads, provided to Breitbart News ahead of its public release, Cotton added that no Democrat candidates for the presidency — including Biden — are even remotely “moderate.”

“None of the Democrats running for president are moderates,” Cotton said. “The Democratic party has become the party of far-left socialists. Bernie Sanders is an open socialist and Joe Biden wants taxpayers to pay for abortions and free health care for illegal immigrants. All of these candidates are far outside the mainstream and will lose to President Trump.”

The new ad will air, per Cotton’s campaign, in Arkansas as well as in key swing states around the country as part of his effort to help secure the re-election of President Trump and to elect conservative veterans to the House and Senate.

Cotton is up for re-election in Arkansas in 2020 but is running unopposed as Democrats failed to field a candidate against him after the one they did have dropped out last year.