President Donald Trump did not face a serious Republican challenger in Texas, but he still earned nearly two million votes in the state for his re-election.

Trump received 1,871,515 total votes in the Texas Republican primary on Tuesday, with 99.5 percent of the vote reporting.

That’s more than the top four remaining Democrats combined, as currently former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Elizabeth Warren have earned a total of 1.7 million votes in Texas, with 91.3 percent of the vote reporting, although the Democrat votes are still being counted.

Trump received the most votes ever for an incumbent president running in Texas.

Fifteen years ago, 635,948 Republican Texans voted for then-President George W. Bush in the 2004 Republican primary. In 2012, 520,410 Democrats voted for then-President Barack Obama in their primary.

Texan Republicans did have a Senate primary in the state in 2020, but Sen. John Cornyn was the easy winner with 74 percent of the vote.