Report: Steve Bullock ‘Poised’ to Run for Montana Senate Seat

The New York Times reported Wednesday that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is poised to run for Montana’s Senate seat against incumbent Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) in a Democrat attempt to retake the Senate majority.

Bullock, who led a failed bid for the Democrat nomination last year, has spent two years claiming he will not run for the U.S. Senate seat in 2020:

Bullock said in December 2019, “I’ve said before, during, and after that, I’m not going to be running for Senate. I’ve made that clear, that’s just not what I want to do.”

Bullock said in July 2019, “I would rule it out. And I have ruled it out.”

Bullock said in May 2019, “You know, Rachel, this wasn’t an either/or. Like I was never going to run for the Senate…This is something that never really got me excited.”

Bullock said in March 2019, “I’ve expressed all along [that] I just don’t have an interest in running for U.S. Senate,” Bullock said. “I think that my skill set and what I’ve done, I just wouldn’t enjoy it, so I’d ruled it out.”

Bullock said in November 2018, “I’ve said earlier that really doesn’t interest me,’ Bullock said in an interview.”

Bullock said in February 2018, “Candidly, I just don’t know if I would find being a senator that compelling.”

The filing deadline for the race is this upcoming Monday.

Bullock declined a request for comment from the Times.

Prominent Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and former President Barack Obama have lobbied the Montana Democrat to run for the national seat.

Daines, a first-term conservative, has established a close relationship with President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump hailed the Montana Republican.

Trump wrote:

The great people of Montana can have no better VOICE than Senator @SteveDaines. He is doing an incredible job! Whoever the Democrat nominee may be, please understand that I will be working hard with Steve all the way, & last night I was 20 for 20 (per @GOPLeader). WE NEED STEVE!

Should Bullock get the nomination, he will have to face off against the presidential coattails of Trump. The president won Montana by roughly 20 points in the 2016 presidential election.

However, Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) managed to win his reelection bid in the 2018 midterm elections against Montana state auditor and Senate Republican candidate Matt Rosendale.

Montana Republican Party Chairman Don Kaltschmidt said that Daines has continued to deliver victories for the American people, while Bullock has stood with the radical left on immigration, health care, and gun control. He said in a statement Wednesday:

Gov. Bullock isn’t actually interested nor would he find it compelling or enjoy being a U.S. Senator – he said so himself, he simply couldn’t resist the pressure from Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer. While Bullock stands with the radical left in support of a complete government takeover of health care, sanctuary cities, gun bans, and removing President Trump from office, we’re proud that Senator Daines stands with the people of Montana and works with President Trump to protect our values and defend our way of life.

Julia Doyle, the campaign communications director for Daines, told Breitbart News that Daines’ conservative record would lead them to victory in November.

“We’re ready to win this race. Senator Daines has a proud record of delivering results, protecting our way of life, and always putting Montana First,” she said.

