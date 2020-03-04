Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) took a dig at Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after a Fox News segment made it sound as if the Massachusetts senator stood as the last female in the Democrat primary race, referring to her as a “fake indigenous woman of color.”

Karl Rove, former Deputy Chief of Staff to former President George W. Bush, discussed Warren’s bid during a Fox News segment with Dana Perino, but the conversation drew ire from Gabbard, who was insulted that Rove described Warren as the “only woman left” in the race.

“Is she [Warren] going to benefit by being the only woman left now that Amy Klobuchar is out?” Rove asked. “Will people say, ‘You know what, I want to vote for a woman Democrat for president, so I’m going to vote for her.'”

“@DanaPerino I’m not quite sure why you’re telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary,” Gabbard said, taking shots at Warren’s history of falsely claiming Native American heritage.

“Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is ‘real’ and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake?” she asked:

.@DanaPerino I'm not quite sure why you're telling FOX viewers that Elizabeth Warren is the last female candidate in the Dem primary. Is it because you believe a fake indigenous woman of color is "real" and the real indigenous woman of color in this race is fake? pic.twitter.com/VKCxy2JzFe — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) March 3, 2020

While Gabbard has not appeared on the stage in recent debates, she is still maintaining a presence in the race, snagging a delegate in American Samoa on Super Tuesday.

The lawmaker has not openly embraced Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) radical socialism but, like Sanders, has also claimed mistreatment by establishment Democrats. That includes Hillary Clinton, who suggested that she was an asset of the Russians — a remark that ultimately prompted Gabbard to pursue legal action.