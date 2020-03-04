Watch Live: First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Remarks at International Women of Courage Awards

First Lady Melania Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver remarks at the International Women of Courage Awards ceremony Wednesday.

“Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will honor a group of extraordinary women with the 2020 Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award,” says the U.S. State Department’s website. “First Lady Melania Trump will deliver remarks at the ceremony, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Department of State.”