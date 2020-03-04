Watch Live: Pro-Life, Pro-Abortion Advocates Face-Off Outside SCOTUS Ahead of Louisiana Case

Advocates from both the pro-life and pro-abortion movements are gathering outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, ahead of Wednesday’s opening arguments in a landmark abortion case.

In June Medical Services LLC v. Russo, the Court will consider the case of Louisiana’s 2014 “Unsafe Abortion Protection Act” — legislation that required abortionists to have admitting privileges to a hospital within 30 miles from their abortion clinic in case a woman needed emergency treatment as a result of an abortion. Opponents of the law say it would effectively eliminate all but one abortion provider, dramatically impacting abortion access in the state.

All photos credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News

This is the first major abortion case to be heard by the Court since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018.

About 4x more pro-choice than anti-abortion protestors outside the Supreme Court this morning as we await the oral argument in June Medical Services v. Russo, the first abortion-rights case SCOTUS is hearing with Gorsuch & Kavanaugh on the bench. pic.twitter.com/YJNQAazcGX — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) March 4, 2020