Watch: Troopers Pull Man From Wreckage Seconds Before Truck Explodes

Body cam video from a Monday accident in Bridgewater, New Jersey, shows State Troopers pulling a man from wreckage just seconds before the truck exploded.

The man, who was driving a semi-truck, was alive but literally had to be dragged from truck as fires raged prior to the explosion.

NewJersey.com reports identified the two troops as Robert Tarleton and off-duty State Police Lt. Edward Ryer. Tarleton actually had another car stopped when the accident happened, and he let that car go in order to the run to the aid of the semi-truck driver. Ryer was on his way home from his duty shift.

The New Jersey State Police released a statement saying, “Trooper Tarleton and Lieutenant Ryer then worked together to pull the driver from the burning cab, dragging him to safety, seconds before it exploded.”

