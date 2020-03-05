Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his supporter Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) heaped praise on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who dropped out of the presidential race on Thursday, crediting her with strengthening the progressive movement.

Warren, Sanders said, “has taken on the most powerful corporate interests because she cares about those who have been left behind.”

“Without her, the progressive movement would not be nearly as strong as it is today. I know that she’ll stay in this fight and we are grateful that she will,” he said on social media, praising her “extraordinary campaign of ideas”:

Sen. Warren has run an extraordinary campaign of ideas – demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share, ending corruption in Washington, guaranteeing health care for all, addressing climate change, tackling the student debt crisis and vigorously protecting women's rights. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 5, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent Sanders backer, also issued glowing remarks, referring to Warren as a “progressive lion” and “role model.”

“Today is a hard day for so many people who love and respect @ewarren and admire her campaign – and I include myself in that,” she said.

“Elizabeth Warren is a progressive lion, a champion for working families, and her commitment to inclusivity is exemplary. Thank you for being a role model,” she added:

Today is a hard day for so many people who love and respect @ewarren and admire her campaign – and I include myself in that. Elizabeth Warren is a progressive lion, a champion for working families, and her commitment to inclusivity is exemplary. Thank you for being a role model. https://t.co/E9iZzo4Dwt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 5, 2020

Warren briefly spoke to reporters about outside of her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday but made it clear that she was not endorsing one of her former competitors — at least not immediately.

“Not today,” she said, expressing her desire to “take time to think a little more.”

“Let’s take a deep breath and think about this for a little bit longer before we all settle in,” she later added:

