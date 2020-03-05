Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the “ugly, personal attacks” many of his supporters have thrown against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she refused to drop out of the Democrat primary race prior to Super Tuesday.

Sanders told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Wednesday that he was “actually disgusted” by the online attacks against his ideological ally.

“We condemn that,” Sanders said, stressing that he wants supporters to be talking “about the issues.”

“[We] don’t need ugly, personal attacks against Sen. Warren, or anyone else for that measure,” he added.

Warren experienced a wave of criticism as the Super Tuesday results rolled in, showing Biden sweeping the South and taking Warren’s home state of Massachusetts.

Breitbart News detailed some of the harsh reactions that exploded online:

“Fuck Warren. Coulda dropped out and let Sanders take MA. 21% of the vote that she got could be going to him and she has no shot. So even MA might go to Biden. Nice fucking work,” just one of many irritated Sanders supporters wrote. “We’ll never forget.” “Yeah fuck warren forever. She did this on purpose,” another wrote. “If Warren believes in the policies she claims to believe in, the only rational course of action after today is to drop out and endorse Bernie,” another added:

congratulations to elizabeth warren for showing no solidarity to the progressive movement and subsequently getting owned in her own fucking state. can't believe i looked up to this person. https://t.co/f87Etfs65j — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 4, 2020

Warren staying in the race really fucked bernie. — Cassandra Fairbanks 🕊⏳ (@CassandraRules) March 4, 2020

glad all the warren supporters will come over to bernie when it really matters: after neither of them get the nomination — (@333333333433333) March 4, 2020

While Warren initially struck a steadfast tone on remaining in the race, she dropped out on Thursday after a day of reassessing. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told reporters on Wednesday that he spoke to Warren on the phone, but he did not provide details of their conversation.