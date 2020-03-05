Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is battling Joe Biden (D) following the former vice president’s dismissal of the socialist senator’s critiques of the Democrat establishment and its efforts to thwart his campaign.

Biden attempted to defend the establishment from attacks from Sanders this week by changing the definition of the word, describing establishment types as “middle class people, those African Americans…they are the establishment!”

“No, Joe. The ‘establishment’ are the 60 billionaires who are funding your campaign and the corporate-funded super PACs that are spending millions on negative ads attacking me,” Sanders replied in a rare rebuke:

No, Joe. The "establishment" are the 60 billionaires who are funding your campaign and the corporate-funded super PACs that are spending millions on negative ads attacking me. https://t.co/XDB8OwJB1L — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 4, 2020

Sanders told reporters this week that he was “not surprised” by the flurry of endorsements that came Biden’s way ahead of Super Tuesday, chalking it up to the establishment.

“The economic establishment, Wall Street and drug companies and the insurance companies and the fossil fuel industry, they don’t want me to win. And many of the establishment Democrats don’t want us to win,” he told 5 Eyewitness News ahead of Super Tuesday.

Sanders took another shot at the effort against his campaign on Wednesday, assigning Mike Bloomberg’s departure and subsequent endorsement as another establishment-approved move.

“What you do is you get candidates out of the race to rally around Joe Biden,” Sanders told reporters.

“But obviously as the ninth wealthiest person in this country — he’s worth some $60 billion — I suspect we will see, you know, a lot of money coming into Biden’s campaign,” he continued. “Probably a lot of negative ads attacking me. That’s what we’re taking on”: