Chuck Schumer: I Didn’t Threaten Justices but Used the Wrong Words

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday offered a defiant non-apology for threatening Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, conceding that he “shouldn’t have used the words I did” while making excuses for the statement and claiming Republicans were “manufacturing outrage” over it.

“Of course I didn’t intend to suggest anything other than political and public opinion consequences for the Supreme Court, and it is a gross distortion to imply otherwise. I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language,” Schumer said in a Senate floor speech. “I shouldn’t have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing, and Leader McConnell knows that. And Republicans who were busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that, too.”

Schumer said he should not have used the words he did and that he was not threatening Gorsuch and Kavanaugh: I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language…And Leader McConnell knows that. And Republicans who are busy manufacturing outrage over these comments know that, too pic.twitter.com/9KmpIVyTzo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 5, 2020

