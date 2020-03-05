Corey Lewandowski Endorses Matt Mowers for Congress

Former 2016 Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski endorsed on Thursday former Trump State Department official Matt Mowers for New Hampshire’s first congressional district Republican nomination.

Lewandowski, a senior adviser to the Trump-Pence 2020 presidential campaign, said Mowers is the Republican to unseat swing district Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH).

Lewandowski said in a statement Thursday:

Matt Mowers is the only Republican that can beat Chris Pappas and the Liberal Pelosi machine. Mowers played a key role in the 2016 campaign, working tirelessly to elect President Donald J. Trump and served as a tremendous asset to our country in the President’s administration. He will always put New Hampshire first and stand with President Trump to deliver real results to Granite Staters. I am proud to support his campaign in order to continue to drain the swamp in DC and to restore the House of Representatives to the Republican party.

“I am humbled to have the support of Corey, and proud to call him a friend. Corey has always fought for Donald Trump and New Hampshire,” said Mowers in a statement on Thursday. “We must unite as a Republican party to defeat Chris Pappas. Our team continues to grow and together we will usher a new generation of conservative leadership in Washington.”

Pappas represents one of the 31 congressional districts Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to retake a net 18 seats to regain the House majority.

Mowers has criticized Pappas as a “partisan Pelosi puppet” who has yet to deliver wins for the first New Hampshire congressional district.

Mowers said that, if elected to Congress, he would fight to secure America’s southern border. The New Hampshire Republican said that the country’s insecure border has lead to the opioid crisis in the Granite State.