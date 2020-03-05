Democrat Impeachment Adviser Laurence Tribe Condemns Chuck Schumer’s Attack on Supreme Court

Laurence Tribe, the left-wing Harvard Law School professor who advised Democrats throughout the impeachment of President Donald Trump, has condemned Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)’s attack Wednesday on Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer made his incendiary remarks during a rally by pro-choice groups on the steps of the Court as the Justices heard arguments about a Louisiana law restricting the performance of abortions to doctors with hospital privileges:

Now, we stand here today because behind me, inside the walls of this court, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments, as you know, for the first major abortion right cases since [Justice] Kavanaugh and [Justice] Gorsuch came to the bench. We know what’s at stake. Over the last three years, women’s reproductive rights have come under attack in a way we haven’t seen in modern history. From Louisiana, to Missouri, to Texas, Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights. I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.

Chief Justice John Roberts took the extraordinary step of responding, calling Schumer’s remarks “inappropriate” and “dangerous.” Schumer’s office fired back, accusing Roberts of pro-Republican bias, and President Trump weighed in, saying that “serious action” should be taken against Schumer for his remarks.

Tribe backed Roberts:

These remarks by @SenSchumer were inexcusable. Chief Justice Roberts was right to call him on his comments. I hope the Senator, whom I’ve long admired and consider a friend, apologizes and takes back his implicit threat. It’s beneath him and his office. https://t.co/xbNnUeznRR — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 4, 2020

Tribe, who had pushed for Trump to be impeached since 2016, consulted with Democrats as they planned their strategy late last year, and was reportedly responsible for the idea of delaying the delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate so that the House could try to exert leverage over the format of the president’s trial.

