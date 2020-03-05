Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held a brief press conference outside of her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and refused to issue a political endorsement after dropping out of the Democrat primary race on Thursday.

Warren refused to succumb to the mounting demands for her to consolidate the progressive base, refraining from endorsing her ideological ally, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“Not today,” she said of issuing an endorsement. “I need some space around this and want to take time to think a little more.”

When asked what she should tell her supporters looking for a candidate, Warren, again, refrained from endorsing one of her former competitors.

“Let’s take a deep breath and think about this for a little bit longer before we all settle in,” she told reporters.

The Massachusetts lawmaker also said she will, in time, speak out on the purported impact of sexism in the race.

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say there was no sexism, about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?'” she said, promising that she will have “a lot more to say” on that topic in the future.