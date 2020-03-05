Hillary Clinton Attributes Female Candidates’ Shortfalls to ‘Unconscious’ Gender Bias

Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday attributed the shortfalls of failed female presidential candidates — Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Kamala Harris (D-CA), and most recently Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — to “unconscious” gender bias.

Clinton spoke to Vanity Fair, ahead of the New York premiere of her documentary Hillary, about the Democrat primary race and offered insight on the females in the race, who ultimately failed to resonate with Democrat primary voters.

She called Warren, who dropped out of the race Thursday morning, “an incredible candidate” but mused that “unconscious” gender bias likely affected all of the women who threw their hats in the ring.

“I think we made some progress, but there still was a lot of the unconscious bias and the gendered language that has been used around the women candidates,” Clinton told the magazine. “I think it affected all of the women that ran.”

“She has really set the bar for putting out policies that would make a big difference in lives of Americans,” Clinton said of Warren, referring to her as an “incredible and effective competitor.”