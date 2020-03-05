House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said during a press conference on Thursday he has heard that Democrats are deciding if they should oust Sen. Chuck Schumer as the Senate minority leader for his remarks threatening Supreme Court justices.

Schumer enflamed controversy Wednesday during a rally in front of the Supreme Court Wednesday, saying that Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch will “pay the price” if they vote against pro-choice advocates in a case regarding a Louisiana abortion law.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said.

The New York Democrat said later on Thursday he “should not have used the words [he] did” while claiming that Republicans were “manufacturing outrage” over his comments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called Schumer’s comments “unhinged” and “shameful.”

House Republican Leader McCarthy blasted Schumer’s comments on Thursday.

“You have the leader of the Democrats in the Senate standing over the Supreme Court, I believe, before the Supreme Court is going to hear a case, threatening two new judges–threatening them. He’s not mincing his word in any shape or form. We are so much better than that. I don’t care if it is a Republican or Democrat; it is unacceptable, and it is a new low,” he said.

“We know Chuck Schumer. He’s been a member of Congress, he’s been a senator for quite some time, and he’s been a leader. It is just so inappropriate, but to take it to that level, it almost brings a threat not only to those members of the Supreme Court, but for others to act,” McCarthy added.

McCarthy then suggested he has heard Democrats discuss if they would need to find new Senate Democrat leadership because of his controversial comments.

“I don’t know if Democrats want to change their leadership over it, but I’ve heard some talk about it,” he said.