National Pro-Life Leader Calls on Chuck Schumer to Resign

The president of pro-life abortion industry watchdog group Operation Rescue has called upon Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to resign in the wake of his threats Wednesday against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“As the highest ranked Democrat in the Senate, it is intolerable that Schumer would issue direct threats by name to two Supreme Court Justices if they did not vote his way on this case,” said Troy Newman. “I call on Chuck Schumer to resign. Anyone who can make those kinds of direct and intimidating threats against the nation’s highest court is not fit to serve, and probably belongs behind bars”:

Newman added it is “not a coincidence that an abortion case would prompt such alarming conduct.”

“Abortion is central to the Democrat’s [sic] subversive plans for America, and they obviously will stop at nothing to protect it,” he said:

Unbelieveable. For @SenSchumer to threaten members of #SCOTUS…

It’s immoral, it’s despicable, and it’s appalling that a U.S. Senator would think it’s acceptable behavior. https://t.co/SfScr8ayhN — Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 5, 2020

The president of pro-life Susan B. Anthony List said in a statement Thursday that Schumer’s threats against the two Supreme Court justices are “absolutely abhorrent.”

“Just when you think national Democratic Party leaders can’t sink any lower when it comes to their abortion extremism, they incite violence against Supreme Court justices who they perceive as a threat to their agenda,” Marjorie Dannenfelser said, adding that Americans “are rightly horrified” at Schumer’s comments:

This November, the voters will ensure Schumer and his allies are the ones who ‘pay the price’ for their horrific abortion agenda and equally horrific behavior. – @marjoriesba condemns Sen. Schumer for inciting violence against both #SCOTUS justices and innocent unborn children pic.twitter.com/9hxumXs1d0 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) March 5, 2020

During a Wednesday afternoon rally near the Supreme Court, where oral arguments were heard regarding a Louisiana abortion safety law, Schumer stated in a speech that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh will “pay the price” if they vote against pro-choice advocates in the case.

Schumer said:

Over the last three years, women’s reproductive rights have come under attack in a way we haven’t seen in modern history. From Louisiana, to Missouri, to Texas, Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights. I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.

Schumer’s comments drew a rare rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and, on Thursday, a Senate floor speech by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in which he referred to Schumer’s remarks as “unhinged” and “shameful”:

I agree with Chief Justice Roberts. These statements by Senator Schumer are outrageous. https://t.co/kG8zCJGYCU — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) March 4, 2020

@senatemajldr’s comments on the Senate floor this morning were spot on. Judicial independence is what makes America a republic of laws and Senator Schumer’s shameful mob-like tactics have no place in our political system. 1/5 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) March 5, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) also announced Thursday his plan to introduce a motion to censure Schumer.

On Thursday, Schumer said, “I’m from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language.” He then denied he threatened the two justices.