An Oregon woman is suing the family entertainment and restaurant chain Chuck E. Cheese for negligence after spending 20 minutes with her hair stuck in a ticket machine.

Scott’s lawsuit claims that Ashreana Scott has experienced “injuries including pain, discomfort, distress, and headaches” after a ticket machine chewed up her hair and left her stranded in the middle of the popular children’s party establishment for 20 minutes before employees came to help.

The situation was painfully straightforward. On December 8, at a Portland, Oregon. location, Scott’s hair was snagged by one of the establishment’s ticket counting machines. She was trapped, awkwardly pinned to the machine by her hair, for a full 20 minutes before employees extricated her.

“Defendant failed to use reasonable care in the training and supervision of its employees to ensure that guests like plaintiff would be promptly freed, should their hair get caught in defendant’s ticket counting machine,” the complaint states. The suit claims that Scott was instructed to file a claim through the chain’s insurance company, but that after she was refused compensation, she had “no choice but to file this complaint.”

Scott is reportedly seeking just $1,000 for her injuries, and the installation of warning signs next to the machines. The Texas-based CEC Entertainment has refused to comment on the matter, giving NBC the boilerplate response that it “cannot comment on active litigation.”

“It’s a shame that Chuck E Cheese’s insurance company refused to settle and forced us to seek compensation in Court,” Scott’s lawyer, Michael Fuller, told FOX Business on Thursday. “My client isn’t the only person to get their hair caught in a Ticket Muncher. Chuck E. Cheese has been on notice for some time that these machines are unreasonably dangerous.”