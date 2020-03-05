Trump Defends Combative Style at Town Hall: ‘We Have to Hit Back’

President Donald Trump defended his aggressive style on Thursday in Pennsylvania, noting that he had to fight back against his political enemies.

Trump commented during his Fox News town hall on Thursday night in Scranton, Pennsylvania after a businessman asked him about his combative style.

“When they hit us, we have to hit back,” Trump replied. “I feel that.”

Trump acknowledged that he could either “turn the other cheek” or fight back.

“I wouldn’t be sitting here if I turned my cheek,” he said.

Trump said he was constantly under attack from his political opponents and admitted that he would not be president if he was not as combative.

“You can’t turn your cheek,” he said as the crowd applauded. “We get hit so hard.”

The president said the establishment media also deserved his criticism.

“We have a media that is, you know, I say to a large extent it’s a part of the Democrat party,” Trump said. “It really is. It’s terrible, it’s unfair. I call it fake news, I’ve used that, and people are using it all over the world right now and that’s the way it is.”

He said that he appreciated the question, but said that he was required to fight against his critics.

“If we don’t fight back, you won’t be a fan of mine very long,” he said.