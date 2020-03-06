Donald Trump Names Rep. Mark Meadows His Chief of Staff

President Donald Trump announced Friday night that Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) would become his new chief of staff.

Meadows, who had already decided not to run for re-election to the House of Representatives, will replace acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Mulvaney preferred to remain as the “acting” chief of staff, admitting that the paycheck was better, as he was at first the Director of the Office of Management and Budget for the Trump administration.

Mulvaney was named acting chief of staff to replace former General John Kelly, who was named to replace former chief of staff Reince Priebus.

Trump said that Mulvaney would be the new United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

“I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well,” Trump wrote. “He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”