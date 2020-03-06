Illegal Alien, 31, Charged with Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in Idaho

An illegal alien has been charged with allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Caldwell, Idaho, after providing her with alcohol, according to law enforcement officials.

Jaime Galvan, a 31-year-old illegal alien with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer, was charged with raping the 14-year-old girl after the two met up and he served her two pre-mixed alcoholic cocktails, the Idaho Press reported.

The girl told police that Galvan told her to lay down after she became dizzy from the drinks. That’s when Galvan allegedly started touching the girl and raped her.

Galvan was asked to stop by the girl but continued, the girl told police. The girl said the rape occurred for about five minutes. Afterward, the girl said Galvan put her pants back on her and left the room.

Galvan is currently being held on a $500,000 bond. Should he be released from custody at any point, he will be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.