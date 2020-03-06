Illegal Alien Accused of Physically Abusing, Raping His Step-Children

An illegal alien has been arrested after being on the run from law enforcement for alleged child abuse and child sex crime charges.

Jose Bulmaro Cruz-Guillen, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested evading child abuse and child sex crime charges for incidents that occurred in 2014 and 2019, according to WBRC.com. The illegal alien had been twice arrested last year for crossing illegally through the United States-Mexico border.

According to law enforcement officials, Cruz-Guillen was investigated in 2014 for allegedly repeatedly punching his four-year-old stepson in the face and on his body.

Then, years later in 2019, Cruz-Guillen was indicted for allegedly sexually abusing his stepdaughter for years. The abuse allegedly involved first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old.

Before his trial, Cruz-Guillen fled Etowah County, Alabama, in hopes of evading the charges. Last month, though, the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Augusta, Georgia. arrested Cruz-Guillen and extradited him back to Alabama to face the charges.

