Former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said on Twitter Friday that we must root out “unconscious” misogyny “within ourselves.”

The self-help guru weighed in on the surrounding conversations on sexism in society — a topic seemingly sparked by Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) departure from the Democrat primary race on Thursday.

“A Constitutional amendment could abolish slavery but it couldn’t abolish racism. A Constitutional amendment could give women the right to vote but it couldn’t abolish misogyny,” Williamson said on Friday.

“Symptoms can be legally remedied but their roots must be addressed at a deeper level: within ourselves,” she said, adding that “a lot of misogyny is unconscious.”

“Some of the most vicious misogeny [sic] is from women towards other women. One insidious form of it is ‘selective feminism’ – a theoretical support of other women that really only applies to women that we like,” she continued.

“Nothing is as confrontive to the patriarchy as enough women who believe in themselves,” she added, encouraging women to “believe in each other.”

“Sisterhood happens when we stop projecting our internalized sense of inferiority onto others,” she said:

Warren also touched on the supposed role sexism had on her presidential bid while speaking to reporters outside of her Cambridge home on Thursday.

“If you say, ‘Yeah, there was sexism in this race,’ everyone says, ‘Whiner.’ And if you say there was no sexism, about a bazillion women think, ‘What planet do you live on?’” she said.

The former presidential hopeful added that she would have “a lot more to say” on the topic down the road.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also weighed in on the latest developments in the Democrat primary race on Thursday, telling reporters that a “certain element of misogyny” still exists.

“I so wish — every time I get introduced as the most powerful woman, I almost cry because I think, I wish that was not true. I do wish we had a woman President of the United States,” she said. “We came very close to doing that.”

“I do think there’s a certain element of misogyny that is there. And some of it isn’t really mean-spirited; it just isn’t their experience,” Pelosi continued.

“Many of them will tell you they had a strong mom. They have strong sisters. They have strong daughters. But they, you know, they have their own insecurities. And so I think America is ready for a woman president,” she added.