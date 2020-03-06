Mark Levin’s Landmark Legal Foundation Files Ethics Complaint Against Chuck Schumer

Landmark Legal Foundation, the conservative public interest law firm chaired by radio host and author Mark Levin, filed an ethics complaint Friday against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his recent threatening statement against Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

At a demonstration Wednesday with pro-choice advocates outside the Supreme Court, as it heard a challenge to a Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to have hospital admitting privileges, Schumer had singled out Gorsuch and Kavanaugh specifically, saying: “[Y]ou have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Schumer’s statement earned a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts, but he refused to apologize.

The Landmark Legal Foundation complaint, filed with the Senate Ethics Committee, states, in part, that Schumer’s statement may “inflame the unhinged and incite violence”; that they “may violate criminal provisions of federal law”; and that the Senate should consider censure as a remedy. It notes that the Senate could also choose to reprimand or even expel Schumer for his comments.

Currently, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has introduced a resolution to censure Schumer, though it may not have enough support to pass a filibuster threshold of 60 votes.

