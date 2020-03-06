Watch – Donald Trump: Joe Biden to the Left of Bernie Sanders on Guns and Taxes

President Donald Trump argued on Friday at the White House that former Vice President Joe Biden was even worse than Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) on gun rights and on raising taxes.

Trump spoke about Biden with reporters after signing the coronavirus emergency spending bill earlier, as Breitbart News reported.

“Well, he’s left-wing and he’s got all the people that are left-wing and in many ways, he’s worse than Bernie,” Trump said when pushed for his opinion on Biden.

“Look at what he did with guns, he put Beto in charge of guns,” Trump said, referring to failed presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. “Beto wants to get rid of guns right?”

Biden promised O’Rourke on Monday he would put him in charge of gun control after the former Texas congressman endorsed him for president.

“And by the way, this guy can change the face of what we are doing here, with regard to guns, assault weapons, with regard to dealing with climate change,” Biden told O’Rourke supporters on Facebook live on Monday.

Trump also referred to Biden’s recent remarks about taxes.

“He’s got a lot of people that are left wing and they’ll be running the government, he’s not going to be running anything,” Trump said.

Trump said Biden already promised to raise taxes, alluding to a moment on the campaign trail when the former vice president told a supporter, “Guess what, if you elect me your taxes are gonna be raised not cut.”

“He’s going to raise taxes incredibly,” Trump said. “He’s going to raise taxes more than Bernie, and he’s open about it. Bernie doesn’t like to talk about it.”

He called Biden’s tax hike proposals “staggering.”

“It’s ridiculous, he’ll destroy everything that’s been built,” Trump said.