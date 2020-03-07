Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) proclaimed on Friday that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is “much, much stronger” than Joe Biden (D) with independent voters.

“Bernie’s strong record on trade, his exemplary performance with Latino voters, and his overwhelming support among folks making <$40k make him a stronger electoral college candidate,” Ocasio-Cortez posted alongside a clip of her recent appearance with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“He can put key Southwest states in play and is stronger in the industrial Midwest against Trump,” she continued before declaring that Sanders, a self-described socialist, will appeal to independent voters with greater ease than Biden.

“.@BernieSanders is also much, much stronger with independent voters who we will need in November,” she said. “He is a stronger candidate than Biden against Trump. I’m not just saying that because we align on progressive policy. I’m saying it because I believe it is true”:

A Morning Consult poll, taken after Super Tuesday, shows that a majority of potential Democrat primary voters, 51 percent, view Biden as having the best chance of defeating President Trump in November. Only 28 percent chose Sanders.

The Sanders surrogate, Ocasio-Cortez, has already signaled she will back Biden if he wins the Democrat nomination.

“I’ve said throughout this entire process that what is so important is that we ultimately unite behind whoever that Democratic nominee is,” she stated during a Thursday appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I think it’s a two-way street.”