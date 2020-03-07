Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) held a massive rally in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, drawing thousands of supporters and telling them that President Trump is “moving this country into an autocracy.”

The self-described socialist senator reportedly drew an estimated 15,000 to Chicago’s Grant Park on Saturday afternoon, according to Bernie 2020 senior advisor Chuck Rocha and others on social media:

Hey Chicago. Happy to eat your pizza and meet up with 15,200 friends and #Berniesanders pic.twitter.com/Vk6G0rtGiF — Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) March 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders is going to win in Chicago. Pass it on. pic.twitter.com/X363Ro8jkK — Students For Bernie (@Students_Bernie) March 7, 2020

Bernie Sanders feeling good and tells a crowd of 15,000 that he can legalize marijuana nationwide, and maybe he should sign that executive order in Chicago. #BernieForIL https://t.co/ILUZDN2ixF pic.twitter.com/Um72AMTgY1 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 7, 2020

Sanders told that crowd that, in order to defeat President Trump in November, Democrats will need the largest voter turnout in the history of America.

“That turnout looks like Grand Park today,” he said.

Sanders described the president, as he has in past stump speeches, as a “pathological liar” and accused him of “moving this country into an autocracy.”

While Sanders told supporters that he and his opponent, Joe Biden (D) are “friends,” he said they have different vision and records, citing the former vice president’s past positions on the Iraq War, trade agreements, and Social Security, as well as his support from super PACs and billionaires.

Despite that, Sanders said Democrats will get behind the eventual nominee because the differences between those within the party are “far, far less” than the differences with this “dangerous” president.

Sanders also touted his ultra-progressive positions, including his “100 percent pro-choice” voting record, promising to never appoint a judge who is not “100 percent pro-Roe v. Wade.” He also promised to “expand” funding for Planned Parenthood.

The Vermont senator also harped on climate change — one of the central issues of his campaign.

“Instead of spending $1.8 trillion a year on weapons of destruction designed to kill each other, maybe we should pool our resources and fight our common enemy, which is climate change,” he said, prompting chants of “Bernie.”

Sanders added that he is prepared to take on the “whole damn one percent.”

Watch the full rally below: