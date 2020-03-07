Super Bowl champion, businessman, and Utah Fourth Congressional District Republican candidate Burgess Owens joined Breitbart News Saturday, where he discussed the remaining Democrat presidential candidates and President Donald Trump’s commitment to all Americans.

“We have a choice now between a full-fledged communist and a socialist Marxist,” Owens told host Matthew Boyle in regards to Democrat presidential candidates Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“This is the Democratic Party that chose these guys,” Owens continued, adding that neither of them understand “what we the people are going through.” Burgess also offered advice to those Democrats who “still love our country” and suggested that they reassess their decisions and think about whether the Democrat Party is the party they “want to be a part of.”

“I think the best decision we have been given today is Bernie Sanders or Biden against our president,” Burgess said. “They have a stark difference in the vision of our country. One is going toward pro-American, Judeo-Christian values, capitalism, and the other going Marxist, socialist, and anti-God, so it’s a good place to be.”

Owens also praised President Trump for his efforts in making the American dream a possibility for all Americans. “Now that we have a president that has shown America within three years how an America-loving president should look like, they don’t know what to do next,” Owens said. “Democrats are like a wounded animal and they’re dangerous. A wounded animal is frantic. It’s crazy; it doesn’t know what to do next and that’s what’s happening to the left. They’re doing stuff that’s crazy now. They’re going further and further to the left thinking that America is going to be with them, and there’s no way it’s going to happen. Just get ready for a great turnout.”

Owens also outlined Booker T. Washington’s “playbook” and related his tenants to that of President Trump’s, adding that what Washington worked so hard to attain for America is now “being seen within the Trump administration.”

“Think about how angry and mean these people are,” Burgess said, jumping back to the conversation on the remaining Democrats running for president. “They’re not bringing hope.”

“Don’t trust those guys,” Burgess said. “What they will do to the rest of our country is what they did to my community. What they’re doing to Chicago, Baltimore, around the world, the misery that comes with Venezuela, you name it.”

Burgess also claimed neither Sanders nor Biden “have any common sense or desire to love our nation.”