Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) responded on Friday to Joe Biden and Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s gun control partnership by signaling they will have to “come and take it” if they want his AR-15.

Buck posted a video, addressed to Biden and O’Rourke, saying, “If you want to take everyone’s AR-15 in America, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, DC, and start with this one?” He then turned and removed an AR-15 from his office wall and stated, “Come and take it”:

I have just one message for Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke, if you want to take everyone’s AR-15s, why don’t you swing by my office in Washington, D.C. and start with this one? Come and take it. #2A pic.twitter.com/jG2SiXetov — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) March 6, 2020

O’Rourke responded to the video by suggesting Buck “makes the case for both an assault weapons ban and a mandatory buyback program,” the two key gun control components of O’Rourke’s failed presidential campaign.

On May 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported that President Trump used his speech at the NRA convention to recount the Battle of Gonzales, Texas, where the battle cry “Come and Take It” was born.

Trump said:

In 1835, soldiers from General Santa Anna’s army marched into the little Texas town of Gonzales and ordered those Texans to surrender their small cannon that they relied on to protect their lives and protect their homes. The Texans refused! They were not about to give up their only means of self-defense.

He continued:

In response, Santa Anna’s army returned with a large group of additional people. They had men all over the place … [but] this time, they were met by dozens of Texans … who had rushed to Gonzales to defend their rights and their freedom. As Santa Anna’s men watched from a distance, those brave Texans raised a flag for all to see. On the banner, they painted a cannon along with four words that echoed through the ages. It said, “Come and Take It.”

The crowd broke into deafening applause, then broke into a chant of “USA! USA! USA!”

