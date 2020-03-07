Missouri Poll: Joe Biden Holds Edge over Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill Biden delivers remarks at his primary night election event in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 29, 2020. - Former vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reviving his flagging campaign and positioning himself as the leading …
Joe Biden (D) is holding a slight edge over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Missouri ahead of the state’s March 10 primary, an Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll released this week showed.

Biden and Sanders will battle in six states — Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington — on Tuesday. According to an Emerson poll, taken March 4-5, 2020, among 425 of likely Democrat primary voters in Missouri, the former vice president holds a four-point edge over Sanders, just days ahead of the primaries. He leads Sanders 48 percent to 44 percent. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) who remains in the race, garnered two percent support.

The margin of error of +/- 4.7 percent puts Biden’s lead within the margin of error:

Emerson reports:

The poll was conducted before Senator Elizabeth Warren had dropped out of the Presidential race on Thursday, however, Warren supporters were asked who their second choice candidates are. A majority, 53%, said that Sanders was their second choice, followed by 32% who said Biden was their second choice, 5% who chose Gabbard, and 10% who were undecided as to who their second choice candidate will be.

Despite Biden’s edge, the greatest proportion of likely Democrat voters, 43 percent, are supportive of Medicare for All — a hallmark of Sanders’ campaign.

“When asked which candidate had the best healthcare policy, Sanders lead with 43% and Biden followed at 40%,” Emerson reported.

While Missouri does not offer the most delegates on Tuesday — that goes to Michigan, which has 125 delegates up for grabs — 68 delegates are at stake.

