Missouri Poll: Joe Biden Holds Edge over Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden (D) is holding a slight edge over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Missouri ahead of the state’s March 10 primary, an Emerson College/Nexstar Media poll released this week showed.

Biden and Sanders will battle in six states — Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington — on Tuesday. According to an Emerson poll, taken March 4-5, 2020, among 425 of likely Democrat primary voters in Missouri, the former vice president holds a four-point edge over Sanders, just days ahead of the primaries. He leads Sanders 48 percent to 44 percent. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) who remains in the race, garnered two percent support.

The margin of error of +/- 4.7 percent puts Biden’s lead within the margin of error:

Emerson reports:

The poll was conducted before Senator Elizabeth Warren had dropped out of the Presidential race on Thursday, however, Warren supporters were asked who their second choice candidates are. A majority, 53%, said that Sanders was their second choice, followed by 32% who said Biden was their second choice, 5% who chose Gabbard, and 10% who were undecided as to who their second choice candidate will be.

Despite Biden’s edge, the greatest proportion of likely Democrat voters, 43 percent, are supportive of Medicare for All — a hallmark of Sanders’ campaign.

“When asked which candidate had the best healthcare policy, Sanders lead with 43% and Biden followed at 40%,” Emerson reported.

While Missouri does not offer the most delegates on Tuesday — that goes to Michigan, which has 125 delegates up for grabs — 68 delegates are at stake.