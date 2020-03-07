Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stumped for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, encouraging supporters to mobilize their friends and family and declaring that it would “feel good to have a president that you didn’t have to check” all the time.

Tlaib stumped for the presidential hopeful on Friday in her home state ahead of its upcoming March 10 primary.

“This is a once in a lifetime moment in our country to elect someone who won’t sell us out,” she said to cheers.

“It would feel good to have a president that you didn’t have to check him all the time,” she continued, instructing the energized crowd to mobilize their friends and family members:

2020 is about showing up for others folks. It really is, because when you cast that vote, please know that vote isn’t just for you. It’s for the kids— kids caged at the border. It’s for that mother that doesn’t know how she can afford insulin for her daughter, for her children.

“It’s for all of the people now living in poverty. It’s for my neighbors right here in Detroit that get their water shut off, their kids taken away the following day. Show up for her,” she continued.

Tlaib praised Sanders for taking on the “wealthy” and “powerful” and predicted that he will win Michigan.

“He’s winning states all over the country, and he’s about to win Michigan,” she said, promising that “another world is possible.”

Sanders, for his part, delivered a typical stump speech, calling President Trump a “pathological liar,” “bully,” and “vindictive person.” He also accused him of running a “corrupt administration”:

Michigan, offering 125 delegates, is one of six states voting Tuesday.