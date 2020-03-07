New Jersey police arrested 25-year-old Roosevelt Twyne for “illegally” carrying a firearm and possessing so-called “hollow point ammunition.”

The Washington Free Beacon spoke to Twyne’s attorney, Evan Nappen, who said Twyne is a security guard with a permit to carry a gun.

Nappen said, “He was arrested for the hollow point ammunition. Then they claimed he was transporting his handgun illegally. He had a permit to carry a handgun. The law … makes it clear that it’s illegal to transport unless you are licensed pursuant to chapter 58. And that is precisely what a handgun carry permit is.”

He noted that the ammunition in Twyne’s possession, Hornady “Critical Duty” ammunition, was issued by his employer. Moreover, he pointed to the New Jersey State Police website, which shows that such ammo is not considered hollow-point ammunition in the state of New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police website says, “Ammunition lacking a hollow cavity at the tip, such as those with a polymer filling, are not considered to be hollow point ammunition. An example of this can be seen with the Hornady Critical Defense / Critical Duty, Cor-Bon PowRball / Glaser Safety Slug and Nosler Inc. Defense ammunition.”

Nappen added, “[The ammo is] lawful. It’s publicly announced as lawful because it is. It’s not hollow. It’s filled.”

