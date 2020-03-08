Donald Trump Jr. Challenges Hunter Biden: ‘Man Up & Debate Me’

Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday said he wanted to debate former vice president Joe Biden’s son Hunter over who has used their father’s government position to benefit financially.

Trump Jr. challenged Hunter via Twitter and during an interview with Axios, adding that he is willing to release his taxes if the former VP’s son makes his public as well.

Citing his interview with Axios on Twitter, President Donald Trump’s eldest son declared:

The [mainstream media] loves making a false equivalency between us, so let’s settle it: I challenge Hunter Biden to man up & debate me. Hunter releases his tax returns & I release mine. Let’s have an open [conversation] about who really profited from their father’s public office!

“We can go full transparency, we show everything, and we can talk about all of the places where I am supposedly grifting but Hunter Biden isn’t,” Trump Jr. added during his interview with Axios.

President Trump’s son stressed that the difference between Hunter and himself is that he made money working for his father as a private businessman while Joe’s son benefited from his father’s taxpayer-funded government position.

Trump Jr. told Axios:

The difference is I made a lot of money from my father because I worked in his company for 20 years as a private businessman. Hunter Biden got lucrative jobs at MBNA, the biggest bank in the state of Delaware, where daddy happened to be a senator. Where dad also happened to be signing favorable banking legislation that seemed to track where he was getting his raises and his promotions.

“Hunter Biden, then about the age of 28 maybe, got on the board of Amtrak,” he continued.

“Obviously, he is a locomotive fan,” Trump Jr. quipped. “He knows a lot about these things. No-one believes this. Show me where I’m taking those board seats.”

When Axios accused Trump Jr. of benefitting financially during his father’s tenure as president from his book deal and paid speeches, he replied:

Nothing that I haven’t done before and again if you look at my tax returns — which maybe we can talk about in this debate — you can see that I haven’t raised and made anymore money than I probably have been for the last few years before we got into politics. So I’d be happy to have that conversation.

“I’ve done paid speeches for over a decade,” Trump Jr. also said, later adding, “I don’t even do the international ones anymore.”

Asked by Axios if he would release his tax returns, the president’s son, who still runs the Trump Organization with his brother Eric, responded, “If we do it both, 100 percent. Let’s talk about who profited off of whose public service. Happy to do it. Let’s make it happen.”

“It is hard to believe anything a Trump says on tax returns when Donald Sr. has lied for years about releasing his,”

TJ Ducklo, the national press secretary for Biden’s presidential campaign, declared in response, according to Axios.

Senate Republicans are investigating the Bidens’ activities in Ukraine, particularly Hunter’s business dealings with corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Joe was serving as vice president.

The GOP has pushed back against Democrats’ allegations that they are pursuing the Biden-Burisma probe because White House hopeful Joe has had a resurgence in his quest to become the Democrat party’s presidential nominee.