NC Man Who Schooled City Council Gun Controllers Wins Lt. Gov. Primary

Mark Robinson, the man who schooled Greensboro City Council members in April 2018, won the Republican nomination Tuesday to run for North Carolina Lt. Governor.

On April 5, 2018, Breitbart News reported Robinson’s speech to the city council, wherein he made clear that the citizens were “going to keep [their rights], come hell or high water.”

The council was considering gun controls, including new restrictions on gun shows and certain firearms, just months after the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting.

Robinson told them:

[Law-abiding citizens] want to be able to go the gun show and buy a hunting rifle or a sport rifle. They aren’t military grade weapons sold at a gun show. An AR-15 is not a military grade weapon. Anybody that would go into combat with an AR-15 is full, it’s a semi-automatic .22 rifle. You’d be killed in 15 minutes in combat with that thing.

Fox News reports that Robinson won the Republican nomination Tuesday to run for Lt. Governor.

Robinson plans to defend the Second Amendment, but he stresses there are other important issues, too. “Our message is so much more than the Second Amendment, which is a crucial issue. It’s a message that touches on all the topics conservative North Carolinians are concerned with today,” Robinson said.

