Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) will self-quarantine for the next few days and shut down his Washington, DC, office because he interacted with a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who has since tested positive for coronavirus.

“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19,” Gosar said in a statement released Sunday evening. “I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times,” he revealed.

Gosar said neither he nor his staff are exhibiting any symptoms of the illness, which has caused thousands of deaths worldwide after its mysterious outbreak in China’s Wuhan region. “However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual,” he announced. “Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, I am closing my office in Washington, D.C. for the week,” and his staff will telecommute in the meantime.

Gosar is the second U.S. lawmaker to self-quarantine due to contact with the infected individual at the annual political conference. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a statement earlier Sunday disclosing his exposure — albeit, for “less than a minute” — and said he will stay in his Texas home until a full 14 days had passed from the time of their contact.

“As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals,” Gosar’s statement concluded. “President Trump and Vice President Pence have assembled an incredible team and I have been in contact with the CDC and the House Office of the Attending Physician.”