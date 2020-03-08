Republican Judson Sapp Running to Boost ‘Trump Republicans’ in Congress

Florida conservative and third congressional district Republican candidate Judson Sapp told Breitbart News Saturday that he hopes to increase the number of “Trump Republicans” in Congress.

Sapp, the CEO of W.J. Sapp Railroad Contractor, hopes to replace the retiring Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL). Sapp has also served on the 2020 Trump Victory Finance Committee.

He told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that he hopes to expand the number of “Trump Republicans in office.”

Sapp said, “I was at the Trump Victory on the Finance Committee very early when he relaunched his reelection campaign, and it’s been a privilege. And I think that’s what we see a lot of in Congress. We have a lot of people saying they’re Trump supporters; they say that they support the president. They don’t actually do anything other than lip service. I’m out there on the front lines getting the president reelected. When I get into Congress, I’m going to do the same thing; I would love for the president to start rebranding certain Congress-people ‘Trump Republicans.'”

The Florida Republican said that the some moderate Republicans’ opposition to President Trump’s national emergency on the border inspired him to run for office. Trump’s national emergency declaration granted him the authority to build the wall along America’s southern border.

Roughly 13 House Republicans have voted for legislation in February that would terminate Trump’s national emergency declaration and thus make it much harder for the president to secure the border.

“One of the things that inspired me to run was the lack of support from congressional members and, of course, senate members,” Sapp said.

He added, “When we take back the House, that has to be an issue and it has to be done quickly to support our president.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.