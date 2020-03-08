Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick (R) responded to Joe Biden’s March 2, 2020, gun control partnership with ‘Beto’ O’Rourke by suggesting O’Rourke try to confiscate Patrick’s AR-15 and “see how that goes.”

On March 3, 2020, Breitbart News reported Biden’s announcement that O’Rourke would be heading up his gun control push.

Biden made clear O’Rourke will “be the one who leads” the gun control push.

During a September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-17.”

On March 4, 2020, Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick reacted to the partnership between Biden and O’Rourke by saying:

Joe Biden says a lot of dopey things, you have a whole list of them and play them a lot. The dumbest thing he has said is he’s going to put Beto O’Rourke in charge of getting our guns. I’m telling you, that just added two or three points to President Trump’s victory in November if it’s the ‘Biden and Beto Show’.

Patrick also suggested O’Rourke should began his confiscation efforts at Patrick’s house. Patrick said, “[Beto] said he was coming to take our AR-15s. I have one, I want to invite him to my house first and see how that goes.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.