352 Delegates Up for Grabs in Upcoming ‘Mini Super Tuesday’ Battle

Another sizeable portion of delegates, 352, is up for grabs as Joe Biden (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) prepare to face off in six primary contests on Tuesday.

Biden and Sanders will take on each other in six states holding primary contests on March 10 in what has been dubbed “Mini Super Tuesday.”

Those states are:

Idaho, 20 pledged delegates

Michigan, 125 pledged delegates

Mississippi, 36 pledged delegates

North Dakota, 14 pledged delegates

Missouri, 68 pledged delegates

Washington, 89 pledged delegates

The former vice president, who swept the South on Super Tuesday, leads in pledged delegate totals ahead of the March 10 primaries. He currently has 664 pledged delegates compared to Sanders’ 573. A nominee needs a majority, or 1,991, delegates going into the convention to win the nomination on the first ballot.

Michigan offers the greatest prize on Tuesday with 125 delegates up for grabs. A Detriot Free Press survey released on Monday showed Biden with a 24-point advantage over Vermont’s self-described socialist senator in the Great Lakes State.

Sanders held rallies in Michigan over the weekend in hopes of garnering support in the state he won in 2016, when he edged out Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points — 49.8 percent to Clinton’s 48.3 percent.