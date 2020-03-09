The lawyers representing the mother of a child fathered by Hunter Biden recently filed a motion seeking to have the former vice president’s son held in contempt of court for repeatedly refusing to obey a paternity and child support suit-linked order to provide financial documents, including his 2017 and 2018 personal tax returns.

Citing the contempt motion filed in an Arkansas court by 28-year-old Lunden Alexis Roberts’ lawyers on Friday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette revealed that besides his tax returns, Hunter Biden has also failed to disclose:

“All financial institutions used by him or a business he owns or controls;” “a list of all companies he currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated;” “a list of all sources of income for the past five years;” “a list of all employers for the past five years;” tax documents for companies he owns and “a copy of deeds to properties that he owns or in which he has an ownership interest.”

“[T]he defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” the motion declared, adding, “This Court should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law.”

Roberts is a former stripper and the mother of 50-year-old Hunter’s child.

Hunter’s conduct is “willful and contemptuous,” Roberts’ lawyers also argued, urging the court to order him to appear in person at a March 13 pretrial hearing to explain why the tribunal should not hold him in contempt, Fox News reported on Sunday.

The Arkansas court expects Hunter to appear for a deposition on Wednesday in Little Rock despite his attorney arguing that his client would be unavailable until April 1.

Hunter must appear for a deposition before the March 13 hearing, the judge insisted.

“After months of hiding, one has to wonder if the reason Hunter Biden continues to defy the court is because there are financial documents could shed light on his father’s massive conflicts of interest as vice president,” Steve Guest, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), told Fox News on Sunday.

Citing the results of a DNA test, the Arkansas judge hearing the paternity and child support case ruled in January that Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, is the “biological and legal father” of Roberts’ child.

According to documents filed in connection to Roberts’ suit, Hunter is the subject of multiple criminal investigations, including a money-laundering probe linked to Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings.

Hunter served on Burisma’s board of directors for a lucrative $83,000 a month while his father was in charge of U.S. policy towards Ukraine as vice president, prompting corruption allegations that have triggered investigations by Senate Republicans.

The former VP’s son worked for Burisma between 2014 and 2019 despite the conflict of interest and corruption concerns raised by individuals from inside and outside the Obama administration.

Hunter has repeatedly defied multiple court orders, refusing to comply with deadlines to provide the financial information.

Roberts’ lawyers have reportedly filed three motions to hold Hunter in contempt of the Arkansas court — on March 6, December 23, and January 20.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported on Saturday:

In Friday’s Renewed Motion for Contempt and for Order to Show Cause, Roberts’ attorney, Clint Lancaster, said [Hunter] “has continued to flaunt the orders of this Court by failing to answer discovery, comply with court orders, and provide his financial information.” Circuit Judge Don McSpadden, who was initially assigned the case, made clear more than three months ago that Hunter could not withhold certain records.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer replaced McSpadden in January.

“He needs to make himself available unless his hair is on fire,” Meyer declared during a conference call with the attorneys on the case last month, the Democrat-Gazette reported.

According to the New York Times, Hunter is spending time pursuing a career in art in a rented $12,000-per-month hideout in the Hollywood Hills. He is reportedly driving a Porsche.

Donald Trump Jr. challenged Hunter over the weekend to a debate, adding that he would release his tax returns if the former vice president’s son makes his public as well.