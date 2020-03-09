Doug Collins Self-Quarantined after Exposure to Coronavirus at CPAC

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) said in a statement on Monday that he has decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to a CPAC attendee who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Collins said that he feels healthy and is currently not experiencing any symptoms of the coronavirus. He added that he will self-quarantine for the remainder of the 14 day period “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Georgia congressman said:

This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for coronavirus. While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. I will follow the recommendations of the House Physician and my office will provide updates as appropriate.

Collins is now the third member of Congress to have been exposed to coronavirus.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced on Sunday that they will also self-quarantine after being exposed to the CPAC attendee two weeks ago.

Both Cruz and Gosar said that they are healthy and will self-quarantine as well.

“However, in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual,” Gosar said.

Gosar’s statement concluded:

As we learn more about COVID-19, it is imperative to heed the advice and guidance from the CDC and medical professionals. President Trump and Vice President Pence have assembled an incredible team and I have been in contact with the CDC and the House Office of the Attending Physician. Cruz said, “Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science.”