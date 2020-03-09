Liz Cheney Skips GOP Retreat amid Coronavirus Concerns

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) skipped the GOP’s weekend retreat in St. Michaels, Maryland, amid festering concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cheney did not attend the retreat due to growing coronavirus concerns, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced. Cheney’s spokesman Jeremy Alder said in a statement that the congresswoman has decided, in the interest of vulnerable family members and after consulting with physicians, that “the best approach is to limit participation in non-essential gatherings.”

Her decision comes as two of her colleagues, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), have self-quarantined after contact with a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) attendee who tested positive for the virus.

Cruz confirmed that he “briefly interacted” with the attendee who tested positive for the virus. While the interaction comprised of a “brief conversation and a handshake,” Cruz is remaining in his home in Texas until a full 14 days have passed since his interaction with the individual at CPAC.

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” he said:

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Similarly, Gosar confirmed that he also interacted with the individual but “for an extended period of time” and “shook hands several times.”

While he said he is not experiencing any symptoms, he is also remaining in his Arizona home until 14 days have passed from the day of contact with the infected individual.

He also announced the closure of his D.C. office “out of an abundance of caution.” Three of his senior staff members are also under a self-quarantine:

1. I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus. My office will be closed for the week. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

CPAC drew a number of high-profile political figures, including Cheney. However, she did not come into contact with the individual who tested positive for the virus, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to NBC News, concerns over the Wuhan virus are growing in Congress, particularly among members who fear they have increased vulnerability, given their age and medical conditions.

“Many members ‘are concerned, particularly older members and a number who have conditions that make them more susceptible,’ a source said,” NBC News reported.

Rumblings of the possibility of a recess are emerging, but there have been no official changes in schedule as of Monday morning.

According to NBC, House members “plan to raise concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at their weekly leadership meeting Monday afternoon.”